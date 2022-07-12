Live-Action Knights of the Zodiac Film Gets First-Look SDCC Panel

The era of live-action adaptations is upon us. Well, it has been for quite some time, but the list of upcoming titles selected to adapt continues to surprise, whether it's popular series such as One Piece, Naruto, or Knights of the Zodiac. Sure, some of the past releases haven't had the reaction that studios hoped for (RIP Cowboy Bebop, you were taken too soon) but there's still hope for whatever comes next – even the unexpected and aforementioned Knights of the Zodiac.

More commonly known as Saint Seiya, the popular manga series has circulated more than 50 million copies worldwide, with several attempts to adapt by Hollywood executives, until finally landing on a 2023 release. To make the occasion feel even more concrete, the official San Diego Comic-Con website has listed that the film will be on their roster of featured exclusives – with a date, time, and description that teases what's to come for Saint Seiya fans.

The film, which is currently titled Knights of the Zodiac, is based on a franchise where, "Every 200 years or so, the Holy War begins anew with new incarnations of saints, gods, and goddesses." The new film stars Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Madison Iseman (Amazon's recent horror series, I Know What You Did Last Summer), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings), Famke Janssen (Fox's former X-Men franchise, Taken, Hemlock Grove), Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead), Diego Tinoco (Netflix's On My Block), and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parabellum, Hawaii Five-O).

The live-action Saint Seiya film's own Iseman and Tinoco will be special guests at the upcoming SDCC presentation, in addition to the film's producer Yoshi Ikezawa, director Tomasz Baginski, stunt/fight choreographer Andy Cheng, and screenwriters Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. The panel will also preview some behind-the-scenes footage from the adaptation to exclusively introduce the audience to the upcoming world of Knights of the Zodiac.

The live-action version of the manga and anime series will be released in theaters sometime in 2023, so make sure to keep up with Bleeding Cool for more as it's announced.