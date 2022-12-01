The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie: English Dub Trailer Debuts

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is the highly-anticipated film conclusion of the hugely popular romantic comedy series that follows five lovely young girls who hate studying and hire part-time tutor Futaro, who guides not only their education but also their hearts. The film is coming to theaters in North America this Friday, December 2. The first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.com. The movie will also be released with an English dub version, and Cruncnyroll has released a trailer for it.

"When five lovely young girls who hate studying hire part-time tutor Futaro, he guides not only their education but also their hearts. Time spent has brought them all closer, with feelings growing within the girls and Futaro. As they finish their third year of high school and their last school festival approaches, they set their sights on what's next. Is there a future with one of them and Futaro?" The feature film has a running time of 135 minutes. That's over two hours of Shoujo goodness, more than enough for fans to chew through.

Since the manga was introduced, The Quintessential Quintuplets has soared in popularity, with fans around the world eagerly following the adventures of five sisters all trying to catch the eye and hand of Futaro. The manga, which launched in 2019, has sold over 16 million copies in 2022. In May 2022, "The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie" was released in Japan and grossed over $16.4 million at the Japanese box office. The film was also nominated in eight categories for the 2022 Newtype Anime Awards, including Best Picture.

The film's English voice actors include Lindsay Seidel voicing oldest sister Ichika Nakano, Jill Harris voicing second sister Nino Nakano, Felecia Angelle voicing third sister Miku Nakano, Bryn Apprill voicing fourth sister Yotsuba Nakano, Tia Ballard voicing fifth sister Itsuki Nakano, Josh Grelle voicing character of Futaro Uesugi with Terri Doty voicing the younger character of Futaro.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie opens in theatres in North America on Friday December 2nd