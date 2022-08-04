Lady Gaga Confirms Joker: Folie à Deux Casting

It isn't surprising that Warner Bros. is making a sequel to Joker since the first one was a massive hit that made a ton of money at the box office, and it walked away with wins during the awards season. Even people that didn't like the movie [like me] can respect that Warner Bros. let director Todd Phillips make the movie he wanted with what appeared to be minimal meddling. That's a good thing, and we love to see it. Back in June, we got a title, Joker: Folie à Deux, a report that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the cast as Harley Quinn, and the movie would be a musical Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, and they pass it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 which left a man dead.

Warner Bros. and DC have wanted to make a Joker and Harley movie for years and making it a musical? It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker: Folie à Deux. We got a release date yesterday for October 4, 2024, and Lady Gaga took to social media to confirm that she has joined the film's cast.