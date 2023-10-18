Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: jigsaw, lionsgate, saw x

SAW X Hits Digital On Friday, 4K Blu-ray November 21st

After only a couple weeks in theaters, Lionsgate will release SAW X on digital services this Friday, with a disc release on November 21st.

SAW X has been in theaters for two weeks, and already Lionsgate is tossing it onto digital. The film will be released on premium digital services and on-demand this Friday, with a proper 4K release to follow on November 21st. The film is the tenth in the franchise and also the best-reviewed movie in the series. It has currently grossed $66 million worldwide, but with Taylor Swift sucking all of the money out of the box office and Five Nights At Freddy's looming, Lionsgate will try to get all the at-home Halloween season dollars they can. Below, you can see the Steelbook cover for the disc release and the full list of special features.

SAW X 4K Release Details

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II; this story finds a sick and desperate John traveling to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of obtaining a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Here is the features list:

Audio Commentary with Director-Editor Kevin Greutert, Cinematographer Nick Matthews, and Production Designer Anthony Stabley

Reawakening Multipart Making-of Documentary:

– I Want to Play a Game: Bleeding New Life into the Saga

– This Time It's Personal: Characters and Casting

– Another Time, Another Place: Locations and Cinematography

– There Will Be Blood: Production Design and Make-up

– Leave Nothing to Chance: Post-Production

– Live or Die: Release and Legacy

– Drawing Inspiration: Illustrated Scene Breakdowns with Director-Editor Kevin Greutert

– Make-Up Department Trap Tests

– Deleted Scenes

– Theatrical Trailer

