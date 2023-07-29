Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: jigsaw, lionsgate, saw x

SAW X Trailer Is Here, Jigsaw Returns On September 29th

Jigsaw is back, and the first trailer for SAW X is here. The film will open on September 29th, and it looks like a return to form.

SAW X is due out on September 29th, and the new trailer for the film has been released. A trailer seemed imminent all week, especially since the first poster was also released. My guess was always this weekend, though; that way, it could be played before The Meg 2 when it opens next Friday. This is the big one, as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, is back, once again played by Tobin Bell. Joining him are Renata Vaca ("Midnight Family"), Paulette Hernandez ("Crown of Tears"), Joshua Okamoto ("Control-Z"), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer). You can see the trailer for the film below.

SAW X Should Be "Eyeing" an October Opening

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

It feels weird that this film is not opening around Halloween, but we have Blumhouse to thank for that since they staked claim to that two weeks with The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights At Freddy's a long time ago. Still, I think I am down for this one. I have always enjoyed Bell in this role, and if that poster is any indication, we are in for some sick traps.

SAW X will open on September 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!