SAW X Diretor Kevin Greutert Is Back For The Next Installment

The director of SAW X is returning for the next installment as well. SAW XI is set to release on September 27th of this year.

SAW XI will be directed by SAW X director Kevin Greutert. Nothing else about the film has been confirmed yet, but our friends at Bloody Disgusting have reported that the director is back, and from how well SAW X was received by fans, that is exciting. That film grossed $111 million worldwide, so another movie in the franchise was inevitable. A teaser poster for the film has already been released as well. The new movie has a release date of September 27th of this year.

SAW XI In Only Seven Months

During press for SAW X, Greutert wasn't sure where to go in the future: "Well, we'll just have to see what the future of Saw is. There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there's no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never." Sounds like a lot has changed since September. I do hope they had some roadmap in place, however, with such a short timeline to work with. This harkens back to the slasher days in the 80s and this franchise when a new one would be pumped out every year.

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

