Lord of the Rings Star Reacts to the Next Wave of Projects

Original Lord of the Rings trilogy star Elijah Wood offers his response to the next wave of live-action projects in development.

Article Summary Elijah Wood shares his excitement for upcoming Lord of the Rings projects.

Wood discusses Andy Serkis directing The Hunt for Gollum movie.

Current projects aim to expand the lore and explore new perspectives.

Pressure is on to match the success of the original trilogy.

Elijah Wood, known for his iconic role as Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, recently shared his excitement about the future of the beloved franchise after earning confirmation that there are still several in-universe stories on the horizon.

While speaking to Inverse about the topic, the actor expressed his enthusiasm about its upcoming cinematic revival, saying, "I am excited. I am obviously a fan of the creative team. I'm invested because it is the same creative team behind Lord of the Rings." He continued, "It's revisiting that character, giving [Andy Serkis] a movie to direct… There's no better person to shepherd that particular movie than the person who really created that character and knows that character through and through. It just feels like getting the band back together in a really cool way for a really unique piece."

Current Live-Action Lord of the Rings Projects

The upcoming projects include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an Amazon series set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, and obviously, the title Wood is referring to, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, helmed by Serkis. So, finally, after years of waiting for its cinematic return, these new ventures aim to expand the lore and offer fresh perspectives on the rich world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. But after the success of the original trilogy, which grossed over $2.9 billion worldwide and won numerous accolades, including 11 Academy Awards — there's a lot of pressure to live up to its iconic predecessors.

At the very least, Wood's endorsement of these projects highlights the continued passion and dedication of the original cast and crew, ensuring that the spirit of Middle-earth lives on for new and returning fans alike. Are you excited about the prospect of more Lord of the Rings stories in the coming years?

