M3gan Went Through Reshoots To Remove Violence For PG-13 Rating

M3gan is rated PG-13 and went under reshoots to do so to take out some violence. However, Director Gerald Johnstone thinks it makes the film scarier, as he said in a new interview with Total Film. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. Gerard Johnstone directs the film from a script by Akela Cooper story by Cooper and Wan. Read what Johnstone said below and which Sam Raimi horror film may have inspired him to make the changes.

No Problem With M3gan Being PG-13

"Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always so close to PG-13 anyway," he says. "It seemed kind of a mistake not to embrace it. I even remember thinking early on, 'This could be PG-13, and some of my favorite films like Drag Me to Hell are PG-13.' So we made the decision to go PG-13 and actually reshot a couple of things. What I was really stoked about is that when we reshot those scenes, they were more effective. It's like, 'Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times,' but it's fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much."

We will all find out if the toned-down violence works for M3gan this weekend, as the film is opening. I agree with him that PG-13 horror can be just as effective as the ultra-violence that we have seen in most horror films. They seem from the trailers to be leaning into the silliness of the concept, and since M3gan is AI, it makes perfect sense to lean that way.

The film is out in theaters this Friday.