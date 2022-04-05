Marcel The Shell With Shoes On: A24 Debuts Official Trailer

A24 has released an official trailer, and poster for their upcoming film Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, based on a loved short story that originated on YouTube back in 2010 by Dean Fleischer-Camp.

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On stars Jenny Slate, bringing back her iconic voice to the role of Marcel. Starring alongside Slate is Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini. Directing the film is, Fleischer-Camp, the original creative of the short film. The film is based on characters created by Slate and Fleischer-Camp.

I remember watching the short way back in my prehistoric times of early high school, 2010, and falling in love with the character of Marcel. Many of my friends felt the same way as I did. It'll be interesting to see how this story of growth and looking for connection will connect with such a unique character like Marcel. Marcel The Shell With Shoes On comes out in theaters on June 24th, 2022. A summertime movie filled that's an opportunity to watch a distinctive story be told in a nice cool, likely air-conditioned environment, with friends or family or even on your own. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited for Marcel The Shell With Shoes On!