Margot Robbie Joins Cast Of The New Wes Anderson Film

Margot Robbie has signed on to play a role in the next Wes Anderson film. The untitled project will shoot in Spain later this month. Also starring in the film are Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Tom Hanks. Not much at all is known about the new film beyond the cast and where it will be filming, but that is pretty normal for a Wes Anderson film. The news of the casting was exclusively revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Margot Robbie Is Very Busy These Days

Margot Robbie is a busy, busy woman. She is filming Damien Chazelle's Babylon right now with co-star Brad Pitt and just finished up a role in the next David O. Russell film. She will next do this Wes Anderson film and then steps into the world of Barbie with a feature film centered around the mega-popular doll. Margot Robbie can currently be seen in The Suicide Squad, playing Harley Quinn for the third time. Here is what our own Kaitlyn Booth had to say about that one:

"The Suicide Squad is exactly the type of movie one would expect from someone like Gunn. He has always been drawn to the misfits, the weirdos, the people living on the outskirts of society, the jokes; that's why he was the perfect man to bring Guardians of the Galaxy to the big screen and why he's the right man for The Suicide Squad. He makes you care about these people even while they are standing there and being terrible. The movie's most recognizable and mainstream character is Harley Quinn, and we get to see her used in such a great way. The characters are the reason we stay, and much like most movies with a large cast, there are always a few standouts."