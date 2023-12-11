Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, sony pictures, uncharted, Uncharted 2

Mark Wahlberg Discusses the Current Status of Uncharted 2

Uncharted star Mark Wahlberg says a sequel script is already in the works while discussing his character's facial hair.

It's been nearly two years since the release of the first Uncharted movie (an adaption of the popular video game series), which is eventually planning on becoming a full-fledged franchise courtesy of Sony Pictures. And apparently, the next installment could already be in the early stages of development, according to one of the film's leading actors. Here's what we know!

Mark Wahlberg on an Uncharted 2 Script (and his Mustache)

During a recent interview with The Direct, actor Mark Wahlberg discussed the current production status of Uncharted 2, telling the site, "I've heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache."

After confirming a script has been in development, Wahlberg then went on to add context to the mustache itself, explaining, "I spent quite a bit of time growing it because, at one point, we tried to do it with a fake mustache, and, I don't know. I just don't have the confidence to pull it off. It just feels like there's a big piece of tape over my mouth, and I feel ridiculous. I admire actors who can wear wigs and prosthetics and makeup and all that stuff. I've successfully worn one prosthetic, but that was long ago… When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film. So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I'd be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now."

The first Uncharted synopsis: Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they can find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

Are you still interested in seeing a potential Uncharted sequel?

