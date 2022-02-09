Uncharted: Clip with a Bar Fight and Some Friendly Competition

We're in the final lead-up to a movie that has been in development hell for so long that people who were born the year development started are old enough to go see the film when it comes out later this month [development started in 2008 which was about 13-14 years ago and this movie is a PG-13]. You're welcome for making everyone feel insanely old on a Wednesday afternoon. Uncharted has had a rough rode, and so far, it looks like it's going to get released later this month. Sony has been pushing it pretty hard in this marketing push, and they probably wouldn't do that if they thought this release wouldn't happen. IGN got their hands on a new clip with Drake showing off his bartending and fighting skills. Then we have stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg having a little fun back and forth on the official Sony youtube channel about what we can expect from this movie. We also get to see a little of their chemistry as far as their banter goes, which is one of the essential pieces that will make or break Uncharted in the end.

"Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together."

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on February 18th, 2022.

