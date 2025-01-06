Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: jared leto, masters of the universe, Nicholas Galitzine

Masters Of The Universe Star Details Getting In Shape For He-Man Role

Our new He-Man is getting buff for the role, as Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine details how he is getting in shape.

Article Summary Nicholas Galitzine is transforming into a super buff He-Man for the upcoming Masters of the Universe film.

The film, directed by Travis Knight, is set to bring the iconic 80s hero back to life in a new live-action adaptation.

Galitzine shares insights on rigorous workouts and a 4,000 calorie diet to embody the strongest man in the universe.

Masters of the Universe aims to deliver a true-to-story experience, with a passionate fanbase eagerly anticipating.

Masters of the Universe will head into production soon, a sentence I didn't think I would ever get to type. Yes, the live-action version of the popular 80s property is directed by Travis Knight and is based on a script by Chris Butler. It will star Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. In a new interview with W Magazine, Galitzine detailed what he is doing to get ready to play one of the most iconic and buff heroes ever.

Masters Of The Universe Stars Will Be Under The Microscope

"No pressure, I just have to embody the strongest man in the universe. There's been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts. I'm eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I'm doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part. I will eventually go into what's called the cutting phase, where I'm going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologize for the person I'm going to become in a few months' time."

Here is the logline for the film, revealed some time ago now: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Masters of the Universe will open in theaters on June 5th, 2026.

