The Watchers Will Begin Streaming On Max August 30th

The Watchers is coming to Max. The summer horror film will begin streaming on the service next week on August 30th.

Ishana Night Shyamalan makes her directorial debut with this horror film.

The movie features Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, and Oliver Finnegan.

The Watchers earned $33 million but is finding new fans on digital platforms.

The Watchers was a lot of people's pick to have a bit of a breakout at the box office summer in the horror genre, but after a solid opening, it kind of fell off quickly. Many still enjoyed it, though, and now the debut directorial effort from Ishana Night Shyamalan will begin streaming on Max on August 30th. The film stars Dakota Fanning ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Ocean's Eight"), Georgina Campbell ("Barbarian," "Suspicion"), Oliver Finnegan ("Creeped Out," "Outlander"), and Olwen Fouere ("The Northman," "The Tourist"). It scored $33 million worldwide, though it has been finding an audience on digital services.

The Watchers Synopsis

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes THE WATCHERS, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything. The film was produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

I still think that this should have pivoted to release in the fall. The schedule is much softer, and we all know that something creepy could clean up a bit more when the leaves start falling. It is what it is, though, and on Max, this one will get in front of a bunch of eyeballs for a couple of weeks and should bolster it in people's eyes even more.

