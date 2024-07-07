Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: black panther, black panther: wakanda forever, film, Letitia Wright, Marvel Studios, mcu

MCU Star Says There's a Lot More Shuri Stories to Come

Marvel star Letitia Wright suggests that her character Shuri/Black Panther will be heavily involved in upcoming Marvel Studios projects.

Article Summary Letitia Wright hints at a future packed with Shuri stories in the MCU.

Shuri confirmed to continue her journey post-'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Wright teases potential appearances in 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and beyond.

Speculation abounds about Shuri's roles in upcoming Marvel projects and teams.

After the last major MCU event, the Avengers haven't been very active as a team. Still, we know that the roster will soon be reassembled with upcoming stories confirmed under the Avengers umbrella, leaving much room for new promotions and returns. So, where does that leave characters like the current Black Panther after the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Here's what's currently being said.

Black Panther Star Letitia Wright on Returning to Play Shuri

While appearing on The View, Black Panther star Letitia Wright discussed her current involvement in the MCU since her last appearance, which established the fact that she's officially stepped into the Black Panther persona. When asked about the chances of seeing her appear in upcoming MCU epics like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars (first shared by Variety), the actor carefully teased that she's excited to continue portraying the character and that there's still plenty of Shuri coming soon, telling the platform, "Let's just say… I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters. Such a blessing, honestly. I kid you not; I'm so grateful for her… There's a lot to, a lot to — a lot coming up [with Shuri]."

At the moment, there's a lot of ambiguity about where the next phase of Marvel will take these characters, with several rumblings about cameos, returns, and brand-new faces. However, given its multiversal emphasis over the past few projects, there are definitely plenty of opportunities to integrate countless characters into Marvel's upcoming team flicks (presumably the aforementioned Avengers movies being developed). Then maybe we can finally get back into a more singular narrative because that seems to be where Marvel and its expansive roster of compelling characters generally thrive.

Where do you think Shuri is likely to appear next? Avengers: The Kang Dynasty? Black Panther 3? Maybe even a mentor-esque role to the upcoming Young Avengers team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

