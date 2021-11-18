Michael Keaton Says He Is Shooting "Vulture Stuff" This Week

The fever pitch around Spider-Man: No Way Home hit a peak this week with the release of the new trailer, which revealed villains from both of the previous interactions of the character. That has all but confirmed that we're going to see all three big-screen versions of Peter Parker in this movie, but there is another set of villains that we didn't see in this movie just yet, and those are the villains from the Tom Holland starring movies. Mysterio is maybe, probably, might be dead, but we know that Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, is alive and well in the world somewhere. Keaton was recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that he is shooting "Vulture stuff" this week after a long discussion about Keaton not understanding everything that is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Kimmel asked for more clarification about what exactly Keaton is shooting, he simply replied with "Vulture stuff."

The most obvious answer as to what Keaton is shooting is Spider-Man: No Way Home. We know that the mid and post-credits scenes can be shot very last minute if they have to. However, it's not the only option. Keaton's Vulture also appeared in the most recent trailer for Morbius, which comes out in January. There are also several movies in varying stages of production right now that he could be turning up in, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which was supposed to come out before Spider-Man: No Way Home. Keaton's way of confirming his return while being very vague about it is pretty much a perfect response that gets people to pay attention but is vague enough that he could get off on a technicality with the Marvel Snipers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.