Shin Kamen Rider: Hideaki Anno Releases Retro Teaser for New Movie

Hideaki Anno released two teaser trailers for Shin Kamen Rider, a remake/reboot movie of the classic original 1971 superhero TV series that he's writing and directing. The teaser replicates the look, theme, song, and style of the show's opening title sequence featuring the cyborg hero Kamen Rider (translation: masked rider) on his motorcycle. It offers a glimpse of the villain Man Spider at the end.

Part of the main cast was also announced at a press event on Thursday in Tokyo. According to Livedoor News, Sosuke Ikematsu stars as a bike-riding cyborg superhero in the ant costume Takeshi Hongo. Minami Hamabe, will play heroine Ruriko Midorikawa. The rest of the cast will be revealed at a later date.

This is the original opening for the 1971 TV series:

And this is the first teaser trailer from Anno:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdxFwUqKc-A Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『シン・仮面ライダー』プロモーション映像 Ａ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdxFwUqKc-A)

Debuting in 1971, Kamen Rider was originally a manga series by Shotaro Ishinomori, who created many of the classic superheroes in Japan. If Stan Lee and Steve Ditko were one man in Japan, it would be Ishinomori. Kamen Rider and Ultraman are the two biggest superheroes in Japan. There has not been a year without a new Kamen Rider and Ultraman TV series on Japanese TV for the last 50 years. Ishinomori also created the Super Sentai superhero team, which we now know in the West as the Power Rangers.

Here's the very similar second teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『シン・仮面ライダー』プロモーション映像 Ｂ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2Xi85vmSfc)

Anno, like many boys of his generation, grew up a Kamen Rider fan. Kamen Rider has as great a cultural footprint in Japan as Spider-Man does in the West. "I got a lot out of the TV show fifty years ago, and fifty years later, I started this project with the feeling that I'd like to return the favor in a small way," he said back in spring.

Shin Kamen Rider is the latest in Anno's Shin trilogy, rebooting classic Japanese characters. He wrote and co-directed 2016's Shin Godzilla and also wrote the upcoming Shin Ultraman movie. "Shin" means "new" in Japanese and often entails remaking classic genre characters with updated production values and better budgets. The pandemic had delayed the release of both movies, and there still isn't a release date for Shin Ultraman yet, but there is a teaser trailer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 映画『シン・ウルトラマン』劇場版特報【鋭意制作中 公開日調整中】 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5t6qYNNkVlE)

Shin Kamen Rider is slated to be released in Japan in March 2023.