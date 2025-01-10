Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bong joon ho, Mickey 17, robert pattinson

Mickey 17: Berlin Film Festival Premiere, Korean Release Date Secured

Director Bong Joon Ho's new movie, Mickey 17, has secured a release date in Korea and is set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Article Summary Mickey 17 to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, running from February 13-21.

Korean release date set for February 28, 2025, ahead of global debut on March 7, 2025.

Warner Bros. sees potential in Bong Joon Ho's new film, moving it from January to a festival premiere.

The Berlin Film Festival lineup revealing Mickey 17's debut date will be out on January 21st.

It's a big day for Mickey 17 as the film secures two big dates. One of them is a premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. According to Variety, the new film from director Bong Joon Ho is set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival which runs from February 13-21. It hasn't been said what day of the festival the movie will make its premiere. At the same time, the film has also secured a Korean release date. Variety broke the story early this morning that the film will released in Korea on February 28, 2025, about a week before it will be released to the rest of the world on March 7, 2025. From a movie that seemed like it was going to get shoved into the background of a late January release to premiering at a film festival, it seems that Warner Bros. might have finally realized that they could have a winner on their hands. Considering how beloved the original novel is and how amazing director Bong and the cast are, we're shocked it took them this long to figure it out. The final lineup for the Berlin Film Festival, which will confirm the premiere date for Mickey 17, will be released on January 21st. Now, if Warner Bros. could stop moving the release date because this writer legitimately forgot this film got moved to early March, even though she was the one who covered the release date change, that would be swell.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

