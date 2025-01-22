Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bong joon ho, Mickey 17, robert pattinson

Mickey 17: Mickey Is Dying To Save Mankind In The New Trailer, Poster

Warner Bros. has released the second trailer and a new poster for Mickey 17 from director Bong Joon Ho. It will be released on March 7, 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. reveals new trailer and poster for Bong Joon Ho's exciting sci-fi film, Mickey 17, releasing March 7, 2025.

Based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7, Mickey 17 will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival before its wide theatrical release.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, and Steven Yeun, this film promises an intriguing story of life and sacrifice.

Produced by Bong Joon Ho, Dede Gardner, and others, Mickey 17 teases thrilling visuals and a gripping narrative.

Is it March yet? Because it needs to be because this writer wants to see Mickey 17 immediately. The next film from the always fantastic Bong Joon Ho can't get here soon enough and Warner Bros. is kicking up the marketing for the film, finally. The movie, based on the book Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, will make its debut at the Berlin Film Festival next month before releasing in theaters in March. March has become one an extremely strong month for Warner Bros. and between this and Sinners in April, we have a good spring season lined up just from this studio alone. A new trailer dropped today which has a ton of new footage and gives us a much better idea of what is going on with the story and we got a new poster as well. The posters for this movie have, thus far, absolutely ruled but we'll see how long they keep that up.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!