Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn Shares A Photo Of The Script

Writer and director James Gunn has shared a picture of the script for the sequel to Superman, Man of Tomorrow.

The script cover features an intriguing image, sparking speculation about Brainiac as the film's new villain.

Man of Tomorrow is set for release on July 9, 2027, as the much-anticipated follow-up in the Super-Family saga.

Early promotional art highlights Lex Luthor’s powersuit and a strong team dynamic with Superman and Lex.

The Superman sequel is as fast as a speeding bullet when it comes to its development time. When writer and director James Gunn first began to tease the idea of a sequel, people thought we were still several years away from learning much of anything because that is the timeline we're used to when it comes to comic book movies. Both Marvel and DC usually have significant breaks between films, with a few exceptions along the way. However, Gunn apparently doesn't sleep and subscribes to the Stephen King school of Getting Shit Done because not only do we have a title, confirming returning cast, vague plot details, three pieces of concept art, and a release date, but Gunn shared to his official Instagram today a picture of the completed script for Man of Tomorrow including an image on the cover that is raising some eyebrows.

The first reaction to the image on the front page is Brainiac. The picture of a head is similar to the kind we would find in medical textbooks, though it doesn't appear to be an exact match to any specific book. A reverse image search via Google links back to general art stock art, but that could be wrong. We know this movie will be a team-up film with Superman and Lex, but if the villain is Brainiac, that isn't a conflict that often appears. Instead, it's usually the other way around, with Lex teaming up with Brainiac. One of the big exceptions is House of Brainiac, written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Rafael Sandoval, Miguel Mendoca, Rico Ossio, and Edwin Galmon, published last year. It's messy in the way that a lot of DC Comics are messy, but Green Lantern and Power Girl have roles. We might not have a Power Girl, but we do have a Supergirl. However, this is a guess at best, and Man of Tomorrow could have zero direct comic inspiration.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026

