"Minions: Rise of Gru" to 2021, "Sing 2" Dec. 2021, "Wicked" Off Again

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest 2020 blockbuster film to get moved to 2021. The latest in the mega-hit Despicable Me franchise was previously dated for July 3rd, 2020. It will now open on July 2nd, 2021. That date was held by the other big Illumination/Universal sequel Sing 2, which will now release Christmas 2021. That move has pushed the Holiday 2021 release of the film version of musical Wicked off its release date yet again, and off the schedule entirely. These moves were expected as studios scramble to claim dates on an ever-shrinking release calendar for theaters in the coming months.

Minions Will Be Fine

One of the surest bets in Hollywood right now is that if the Minions are involved, money will follow. The first film, released in 2015, grossed $1.159 billion worldwide. The three Despicable Me films have grossed $3.7 billion at the box office as well, and that is not even taking into account toys, apparel…it is a behemoth. Highly expected to be the highest grossing film of the summer movie season this year, Minions: The Rise of Gru can come out whenever and be fine. Same can be said for Sing 2, the first film grossed $634 million worldwide, and the sequel is expected to do better. Everything Illumination touches is gold right now.

Wicked however….

Poor Wicked. The 2003 Broadway smash has been trying to get into theaters for over a decade now, with many stops and starts along the way. The story of the witches form Oz is the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history, and only the third Broadway show to gross $1 billion. It is second only to The Lion King. That they cannot get a feature film made and on screens is a mystery. Universal got the rights in 2012, and the last attached name to direct was Steven Daldry.

