Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Suicide Squad Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Pressed on 180 gram "Starfish" colored vinyl or plain black, you can preorder this one right now. Check out the full details below.

Mondo The Suicide Squad Details

"We have another big one for you this weekend: the latest mix-tape album from the mind of James Gunn … the soundtrack to THE SUICIDE SQUAD, now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Mondo, in conjunction with WaterTower Music, is proud to present the premiere vinyl pressing of the latest mix-tape masterpiece curated by writer/director James Gunn. "A movie to me is two things," Gunn says, "Picture and sound. It's how you put those two things together that help tell a story and hopefully move an audience. So, music is incredibly important!"

THE SUICIDE SQUAD (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which Gunn calls his 'curated mix tape' matches the energy of a story about a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup, featuring everything from 50's swing (Louis Prima's 'Just A Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody (And Nobody Cares For Me) – Medley') to 80's punk rock (Jim Carroll Band's 'People Who Died') to modern Samba Pop and Brazillian Hip-Hop (Ceú's 'Samba Na Sola' and Drik Barbosa's 'Quem Tem Joga' respectively), alongside classics by Kansas, Pixies and Johnny Cash, and a handful of today's rising stars like grandson and Jessie Reyez. In addition to their own songs, the latter two even perform the duet "Rain," which was written specifically for the film. Combined, you have the next best thing to a curated playlist from the master of mix-tapes."

I have not seen the film yet, but like most, I get almost as excited for the soundtracks to Gunn's films as much as the films themselves. I don't expect that The Suicide Squad will be any different. Go here and preorder one while you can.