Mondo Selling New Captain America, Fantastic Four Posters Tomorrow

Mondo is coming out swinging early in the year with two Marvel contenders for the print of the year. First, Phantom City Creative has a ridiculously cool Captain America print from Avengers: Endgame with Cap holding Mjolnir. The profile shot is iconic looking and crazy cool. Limited to 300 pieces, it will cost you $55. The second is a Fantastic Four print from Michael Cho, featuring Marvel's first family, the Watcher, The Inhumans, and a few others. Another fantastic piece (pun intended, yellow card me if you must, Kaitlyn [Editor's Note: Yellow card for a bad pun, first warning. You know what you did), it is limited to 250 pieces and will cost you $60. You can check out both amazing prints below.

Mondo Marvel Impresses Yet Again

"Face front, True Believers! This week we have two new Marvel posters focused on characters celebrating major birthday milestones in 2021. First is a powerful Captain America poster from Phantom City Creative, which serves as a companion piece to this PCC poster we released for the first Avengers film way back in 2012. The good Captain turns 80 years old this year, but you'd never know it since the First Avenger can still wield Mjolnir with the mightiest of them all.

Next up, we've got a new poster by Michael Cho for the Fantastic Four… who are celebrating 60 years of being Marvel's first family and the world's greatest comic magazine. We worked with Michael on a poster for the X-Men last year and are happy to partner with him again on a poster honoring some of Marvel's best heroes."

Oh, Mondo, I wish I knew how to quit you. I have never once in my collecting life been able to get one of these prints when they go on sale, but I need that Cap print so desperately. Any advice to my fellow Mondo enthusiasts out there? I am open to suggestions. Both of these prints go on sale on the site tomorrow at 11 AM CST but pretend I didn't tell you that so I have less competition.