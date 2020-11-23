Mondo Music Release of the Week: Eyes Wide Shut

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie, TV, and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick's last film Eyes Wide Shut. Spread across two 180 gram discs, this is the first time this has ever been released, and with the full blessing of The Kubrick Estate, Tom Cruise, and Nicole Kidman. Check it out below.

Eyes Wide Shut Is Kind Of A Masterpiece

"No dream is ever just a dream.

This week, we're absolutely thrilled to be bringing you the first-ever vinyl edition of Stanley Kubrick's EYE WIDE SHUT, fully approved by Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, and the Kubrick Estate. Designed by certified genius Alan Hynes, the packaging has to be seen to be believed, split across two 180g colored vinyl records and mastered exclusively for vinyl. Starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Stanley Kubrick's final film is an incredibly dense and highly stylized psychological thriller. As is typical of a Kubrick score, it features previously existing tracks and classical pieces but also contains four original pieces recorded especially for the film by composer Jocelyn Pook. These pieces are the centerpiece of the film and are incredibly unsettling and experimental, perfectly complementing the disturbing and ominous visuals.

The artwork was created by Alan Hynes and fully approved by the Kubrick Estate, Tom Cruise, and Nicole Kidman. The package is as dark and mysterious as the film itself: two beautiful printed inner sleeves are housed inside a bespoke die-cut jacket printed by Stoughton Press." They even made a cool video for the release, which you can see below.

There is no telling how fast this will go when it goes up for sale on the Mondo site at Noon EST. Kubrick fans are legion, and they snap up Mondo releases super quick when they go up. Will the Eyes Wide Shut vinyl be the same? My money is on yes. Be sure to be quick on this one.