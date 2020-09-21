Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Kajillionarie Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the highly anticipated Miranda July film Kajillionarie by composer Emile Mosseri. This release features artwork by Charlie Engman and will be up for order this Friday at Noon. You can check out the release and details below.

Mondo Kajillionarie Vinyl Release Details

"Mondo, in partnership with Back Lot Music, is proud to present the soundtrack to Miranda July's 2020 masterpiece KAJILLIONAIRE. Featuring a score composed by the incomparable Emile Mosseri (The Last Black Man In San Francisco; Homecoming: Season Two) and featuring a cover of "Mr. Lonely" by Angel Olsen, this soundtrack is a true highlight of 2020. The vinyl version of the soundtrack features artwork by artist Charlie Engman and liner notes by writer/director Miranda July and composer Emile Mosseri. Pressed on 180 Gram White Vinyl. KAJILLIONAIRE arrives in theaters this Friday (with PVOD around the corner), and we are so excited to be the home for the soundtrack. We think the film and score will be on Top 10 lists at the end of the year, and we hope you check it out, however, and whenever you can."

Like all Mondo releases, you never know how quickly it will sell out. This is going to be a popular one, as most of their vinyl release for indie films are. So, you will want to be ready as soon as this one goes live. You can check out more details here, and preorder at the same link on Friday.