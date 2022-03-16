Morbius: 3 Posters as Sony Continues to Hype Up Its Next Marvel Film

For as long as Sony has been trying to make a Morbius movie, it's amazing that it looks like the film will happen. This movie has been in varying stages of development that vampires have gone in and out of trend more than once. Sony is leaning into their Marvel movies in the coming years and with characters that aren't Spider-Man. We had the two Venom movies, which did very well, the cast of Kraven the Hunter is coming together, and the cast for Madame Web is also starting to form. Morbius is next up, and it's coming out next month, and we have a whole pile of new posters. We have one for 4DX, D-BOX, an international poster from IMP Awards, and a graphic as well. We haven't heard anything about this movie yet in terms of reviews, and it has been delayed several times now. However, after the success of the Venom films, this is going to be yet another test for Sony and whether or not anyone cares about its Spider-Man movies that don't have Spider-Man in them.

Summary: One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on April 1, 2022.

