Mortal Kombat 2 On The Way, Simon McQuoid Back To Direct

Mortal Kombat is returning, as New Line will head into production on a sequel to 2021's franchise reboot. They will also be bringing back director Simon McQuoid, who will helm the project from screenwriter Jeremy Slater. The 2021 film was McQuoid's first film as a director. The 2021 film was one of the first films to release day and date on HBO Max to resounding success. It was one of the first films to try and lure audiences back to theaters after the shutdowns and delays from 2020, and it opened to $23 million, scoring $84 million in a very depressed box office. It has been a huge title for HBO Max since being added there as well. Deadline had the sequel news.

"The 2021 pic was produced by Atomic Monster's James Wan, Broken Road Production's Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, and E. Bennett Walsh. McQuoid directed from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Russo, based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Jeremy Stein and Larry Kasanoff served as executive producers."

This was a no-brainer decision by New Line, as in a non-depressed box office, this would have done extremely well. While fans were mostly happy with this one, there are still areas from a storytelling aspect that I am sure they will attempt to fix, as well as tightening up some effects shots. Overall though, this is exciting news for a property most would have considered dead a few years ago. Mortal Kombat 2 is in the pre-production stage right now. No release timeframe is known.