All Of Disney's Mulan Films Hit 4K & Blu-ray Next Week

Mulan fans will want to head to their local physical media retailer this Tuesday. All three Disney Mulan films will be available on Blu-ray on November 10th. That includes both original animated films (yes, there are two) in a Blu-ray combo pack, and this year's live-action film will be available in both 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and digitally. All of the discs will be packed with numerous special features, including multiple music videos and featurettes. You can see the cover, and features lists for the Mulan releases down below.

Disney's Live-Action "Mulan" 4K Ultra HD™ & Blu-ray™ Bonus Features

Featurettes : Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live-action adventure for a new generation. Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior. Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film's evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes, and more. Reflections of "Mulan" – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film's music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records "Mulan"'s most iconic song. The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.

Deleted Scenes (some with commentary by Director Niki Caro) : Little Sister Sewing Young to Old Mulan Sewing Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix Mulan Runs Over Rourans Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

Music Videos : "Reflection (2020)" Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera "Reflection (2020)" Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera "Reflection" Music Video (Mandarin) Performed by Yifei Liu "Reflection" Music Video (English) Performed by Yifei Liu "Loyal Brave True" Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera "Loyal Brave True" Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera "Loyal Brave True" Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera "Loyal Brave True" Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera

Disney's Animated "Mulan" 4K Ultra HD™ & Blu-ray™ Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes : "Keep 'Em Guessing" The Prologue Chronicle Shadow Puppets Prologue The Betrothal Shan-Yu Destroys the Village Mulan's Daydream The Emperor's Dream

Classic Music and Featurettes : "I'll Make a Man Out of You" Music Video Performed in Mandarin by Jackie Chan "Reflection" Music Video Performed by Christina Aguilera "Reflejo" Music Video Performed in Spanish by Lucero "True to Your Heart" Music Video Performed by Raven "True to Your Heart" Music Video Performed by Stevie Wonder & 98° Songs of "Mulan" – Producer Pam Coats, composer Matthew Wilder, and lyricist David Zippel share the process of creating the music for the film. They discuss how they decided where to place songs in the film, what emotions the songs should evoke, and how they should be used to advance the story. Also featured is a behind-the-scenes look at a recording session of "Reflection." "International Journey – Disney filmmakers explain the process by which Disney animated films are translated into as many as 35 different languages. This includes using the best translators, finding the appropriate voice talent in each country, and taking painstaking measures to ensure that the creative integrity of the film is preserved. Multilanguage Presentation – "Mulan" was translated into many languages for audiences around the world. Hear some of these languages in the musical sequence "I'll Make a Man Out of You," including French, Italian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Swedish, and more.

Classic Backstage Disney Featurettes

Audio commentary by producer Pam Coats and directors Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook