My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Blu-ray Out October 27th

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is coming home to Blu-ray on October 27th. Released earlier this year to a surprisingly strong box office, the smash-hit anime film comes home courtesy of Funimation. Not much in the way of special features on this one, besides some standard behind the scenes type stuff and some promo videos, but the main event is the film anyway. You can see the cover for the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Blu-ray below.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Details

"Funimation is releasing My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie bundle that includes the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital download including SUB and DUB is available October 27 in the Funimation Shop and select retailers. Released in theaters earlier this year, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising delighted audiences and earned over $13 million at the box office, making it the #8 highest-grossing anime films of all time in the U.S. Now fans can own the hit film! The number one hero anime is back for a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen! Class 1-A visits Nabu Island, where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation … until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope. "

Walmart stores will also be carrying a special pack of the film with a packed-in FigPin of Deku. I don't know about you, but these sell out instantly around me, so best to try and snag a preorder here before release day on October 27th.