Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: barbie, fandango, national cinema day

National Cinema Day Is This Sunday, Tickets Below $4

This Sunday is National Cinema Day and tickets to all films, in all formats, will be $4 or less at your local participating theaters.

National Cinema Day is happening again, as this Sunday, August 27th, will see over 3,000 theaters around the country discount tickets to under $4 for every showing, including all premium format tickets. Yes, that means you can see an IMAX or Dolby film for under $4. The first event was a huge success last year, as it became the most attended day at theaters last year, seeing 8.1 million people go to the movies. This year, it comes on the heels of a huge summer at the box office, 16.6% ahead of last summer. This is the perfect way to close out the summer box office and get ready for the uncertain fall and winter as the Hollywood strikes rage.

National Cinema Day Is A Great Idea

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America's favorite pastimes — moviegoing," says Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation. "We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There's something for everyone."

"Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill, and the magic of a great story told on the big screen," says Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. "National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities."

Some films that are now playing in theaters or coming to theaters this weekend that you can take in for National Cinema Day: Barbie, Gran Turismo, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a re-release of Jurassic Park, Meg 2: The Trench, Haunted Mansion, Blue Beetle, Strays, Talk To Me, and many more. Check showtimes here, and buy tickets early in case there are sellouts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!