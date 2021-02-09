Neil Marshall Describes Upcoming Film The Lair as a Monster Movie

The horror and sci-fi director Neil Marshall (The Descent, Dog Soldiers, Hellboy) is gearing up for another film. This time, he's getting back into a very specific popular subgenre. With Marshall's newest film, The Reckoning, officially available now, there's always the question of what comes next — and the director recently opened up to Bloody Disgusting about his next work toted as The Lair.

On their extensive horror podcast, The Boo Crew, Marshall discussed the next possible film being the highly respected idea of a creature feature and going back to those monster movie roots people have come to love from the screenwriter and director. Marshall shares on the podcast, "The Reckoning was certainly a return to horror, but I showed a degree of restraint. With the exception of one wagon wheel scene. So I wanted to come back and do a creature feature, I wanted to do some monsters, and just kind of combine elements from Dog Soldiers and Aliens and Predator and things like that," Marshall explains, talking about The Lair.

The Reckoning mastermind continues, "So it's a full-on monster movie with action and explosions and blood and guts and everything. We are just putting the financing together, with plans to shoot in May." It seems as if that enough to create at least some level of hype around The Lair, after his undeniable success in the unforgettable and unique film The Descent, which has only gotten better with age. Starring Charlotte Kirk, Marshall's film The Lair is currently described as, "The story centers on a downed Royal Air Force pilot who escapes a terrifying bunker in Afghanistan containing mutant man-made biological weapons and unwittingly brings the creatures back to a US Army base."

After the supernatural, witch-inspired ideas behind his film The Reckoning, are you excited to see Marshall's take on another monster movie?