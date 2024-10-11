Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, NEON | Tagged: james wan, NEON, The Monkey

The Monkey Trailer Gets A New Poster From NEON, Trailer Next Week

A new, naughty poster for NEON's Stephen King adaptation of The Monkey has been released, and a new trailer will be out next week.

Article Summary NEON drops daring new poster for Stephen King's The Monkey, sparking anticipation for next week's trailer.

The Monkey, adapted from Stephen King and directed by Osgood Perkins, promises horror thrills in 2025.

The stellar cast includes Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, and is produced by James Wan.

With Perkins' recent success, The Monkey is poised to be a horror hit in the winter season.

The Monkey will be the huge horror swing from NEON next year, as they once again team with Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) for a Stephen King adaptation. This film will star Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), and is being produced by James Wan. A new poster for the film was released today, with the promise that a new trailer will also debut next week after the creepy first teaser debuted earlier this year.

The Monkey Is In Good Hands

"When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them." Here is the new poster for the film, which has one of the cheekier taglines you have seen this year on it. Seriously, even our editor here at BC forbade us from putting it in the featured image of this article. Naughty NEON.

I can't say that I have read this story, but I can say that this is a fantastic cast. Perkins made a name for himself this summer with the success of Longlegs, so The Monkey is going to be poised to be one of the breakout hits of the winter for sure. NEON is making a ton of noise in the horror space, and you better believe this will continue that trend.

The Monkey will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.

