Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Longlegs, NEON, Nicolas Vage

Longlegs Gets Final Trailer As The Anticipated Film's Release Is Close

Ahead of its release in theaters next week, NEON has releaased on final trailer for their highly-anticipated horror thriller Longlegs.

Article Summary Final trailer released for horror thriller Longlegs by NEON, coming next week.

Cast includes Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage with Osgood Perkins directing.

Film cited as potentially the best horror of 2024 with a chilling narrative.

Longlegs compared to Silence of the Lambs with a July 12th theater release.

Longlegs is getting serious buzz as one of the can't-miss films of 2024, and a final trailer has been released as it will be released next week. Starring Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, Lauren Acala as young Lee Harker, Nicolas Cage, Alicia Witt as Ruth, Blair Underwood as Agent Carter, Kiernan Shipka as Carrie Anne Camera, and Dakota Daulby as Agent Horatio Fisk, along with Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Rryla McIntosh, and Charles Jarman. It is directed by Osgood Perkins, and look, I know quite a few people who have seen this already, and it gave them nightmares. They can't shake it. That has me very excited.

Longlegs Could Be The Horror Event Of 2024

Osgood paints a very disturbing portrait of what Cage is doing with his performance as the serial killer in this film, and NEON has nailed the promotion of this film, giving out clues and such a little bit at a time. Nobody really knows what they are walking into. Here is the official synopsis: FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.

Rare is the film these days that, in advance, everyone agrees is excellent, but the early buzz on Longlegs is saying that this is one of the best of 2024 and, for sure, the best horror has given us this year. I personally am ready to see Cage at his most unhinged, which anyone who has seen Mandy can tell you is a level we may not be ready for. Could this be this generation's Silence of the Lambs? Man, let's hope so.

Longlegs will be released in theaters next week on July 12th. I, for one, cannot wait.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!