Fear Street: Prom Queen Finally Gets A Proper Trailer From Netflix

Netflix has finally released an actual trailer for Fear Street: Prom Queen. The anticipated horror film debuts on the service on May 23.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is the latest book in the R.L. Stine series to be adapted into a film for Netflix. It will be released on May 23, and today, they released the first proper trailer for the film. It's not a tease, not a date announcement, but an actual trailer. Netflix released the poster for the movie yesterday, so we thought this might be coming soon. The announced cast of the film includes India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston. Matt Palmer will direct. This follows the Fear Street trilogy that came out on the streamer in 2021 to much fanfare and acclaim. Those three films were directed by Leigh Janiak.

Fear Street Returns, With Even More On The Way

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway, and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

I read this book so many times when I was younger that the cover fell off. Stine was the author of my youth until I started with King. I feel like a lot of horror fans can relate to it. I also love that these films are for a more mature crowd and do not shy away from the violence and themes in his stories. Fear Street always made you feel like an adult when you read it, and the trilogy of films captured that feeling perfectly. That cast is full of great performers, though it makes me sad that they did not bring Janiak back to direct. This is a rare franchise for Netflix, and with more entries on the way, according to Stine, there is no end in sight. Fear Street: Prom Queen will be released on Netflix on May 23.

