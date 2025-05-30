Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: knives out 3, wake up dead man

Netflix Is Teasing Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

With TUDUM right around the corner, the official social media accounts for Wake Up Dead Man have started teasing the film.

Article Summary Netflix teases Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery ahead of its TUDUM event with cryptic social media clips

Rian Johnson returns to write and direct the third Knives Out film, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc

Recent social videos offer the first glimpses of the film, hinting that big reveals are coming at TUDUM

Plot details remain tightly under wraps, building anticipation for more news about the 2025 Netflix release

Tomorrow is Netflix's big TUDUM event, which means we're about to get a ton of new trailers, first looks, and new looks at the fall and early 2026 slate for the streaming service. On the movie side, they have some big things in the wings for this year, including a third film from writer/director Rian Johnson in the Knives Out universe. The last film, Glass Onion, did very well, and they are looking to make that lightning strike a third time. We've barely gotten any plot information, but if the video releases on the official social media account are anything to go by, we're going to be learning something this weekend. We've gotten three different videos, two of which were just scenery, and the one today featuring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

Wake Up Dead Man Features Another Impressive Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned in May 2024 that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they were "very close" to entering production. In mid-August, Johnson confirmed that production on the new Knives Out film had wrapped.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Wake Up Dead Man will be released sometime in fall 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!