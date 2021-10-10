Injustice's Anson Mount On Batman's Ironclad Moral Compass

Anson Mount faces off against Superman (Justin Hartley) as Batman in D.C. and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's Injustice. Inspired by the popular video game Injustice: Gods Among Us and the best-selling D.C. graphic novel, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One, the animated film finds an alternate world gone mad. The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman (Mount) creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

Known as Cullen Bohannon in Hell on Wheels and Black Bolt in The Inhumans Mount is currently starring as Captain Christopher Pike, the original commander of the U.S.S. Enterprise, in Star Trek: Discovery and the highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Today, Mount steps down from the Captain's chair and joins Bleeding Cool to discuss what attracted him to his role in Injustice, his approach to playing Batman, and the most challenging part of voicing the Caped Crusader.

You have gone on record as saying that you think all of us have a hero and villain in us, but you're not interested in the heroes or the villains; you're interested in playing people. I'd like to ask you, who is the person or man behind Batman? What attracts you to this role?

Anson Mount: The ironclad moral compass of Bruce Wayne. It's perfectly illustrated in his movie when he has a choice between compromising and standing his ground for what the Justice League should be. It's almost like it's not even a choice. He can't compromise. He's not going to do that. The consequence is that he's going up against Superman, which is probably the worst bet in Vegas history, right? Who wants to go up against Superman? But he just doesn't have a choice. He can't not make the right choice. I think that that can be both a strength and a burden at times. That's that's what makes the character pretty fascinating for me,

This movie deals with a lot of heavy themes. Heroes are at odds because Superman exerts his force and bends the will of the people, which is why Batman and Superman come to blows? Do you agree with Batman?

AM: Oh, absolutely, yeah. I think that it was not difficult to get on that side as an actor. Every person is the protagonist of their own story, and so you have to play every role like that.

Most people tend to go for more of a Deep, gravelly approach to playing Batman, but you went for more of a shift in tone with your voice. Did you come to the booth with these sorts of ideas for Bruce and Batman, or did voice director Wes Gleason help you find that?

AM: I kind of knew the register that I wanted to come in with, which is obviously dictated by the material and by the character. I was pretty clear about what I wanted to sound like and how I wanted to get there. When I brought it in, Wes loved it, and we just went for it.

In this story, Batman doesn't exhibit a lot of emotions, except for maybe one or two scenes towards the end of the movie. Is it difficult to stay in that monotone register, as you mentioned, for extended periods?

AM: No, not really. The most difficult part is trying to match my voice to the action of someone who's doing these incredible feats of athleticism while I'm standing in a three-by-five booth. That's the biggest challenge of any of this.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Injustice | Red Band Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment (https://youtu.be/EofvPQAyYp8)

Injustice is set for release on 4K Ultra H.D. Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 19, 2021.