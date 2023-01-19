Netflix Would Like Knives Out 3 To Happen Sooner Rather Than Later Netflix would like to get Knives Out 3 off of the ground sooner rather than later, but they don't have a timetable set for the film.

We already know that Rian Johnson is going directly from the awards run for Glass Onion to working o Knives Out 3, but Netflix is looking to have the third film sooner rather than later. The turnaround on the second film was already pretty quick, with Knives Out being released in late 2019 and Glass Onion being released in late 2022, with COVID throwing a wrench into everything. Variety got the chance to speak to the Netflix co-chiefs of film and look to the future of the streaming service, and, of course, Knives Out 3 came up. Ori Marmur said that they would like the third film sooner rather than later, but it doesn't sound like they have a set time or that they are looking to rush writer and director Rian Johnson.

"[Writer and director] Rian Johnson is already working on the third one, but there's no set timetable. We'd love to have it sooner rather than later, given the response to the last one."

It isn't uncommon for studios to rush out sequels, thinking they need to make sure they get something out while they have the audience's attention. However, that usually leads to rushed scripts and movies that inevitably disappoint the fans and the bottom line. So as much as Netflix might want to rush into Knives Out 3, it would be in its best interest to let Johnson get things done at his own pace. It will be better for everyone involved.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer, and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It played in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and streamed to Netflix on December 23rd.