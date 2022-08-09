Neve Campbell Addresses a Possible Scream Return in the Future

When it was confirmed that Neve Campbell would be taking a break from the beloved Scream universe for the sixth installment of the franchise, fans were pretty heartbroken. For many, Sidney has been perceived as the epitome of a perfect 'final girl' in horror, overcoming familial trauma, slasher villains, and much more, making her a top-tier genre star that has become a focal point of the franchise for 25 years. But as she recently suggested, she's ready to finally feel the respect that she's earned if she's ever going to reprise the role once again.

In a new interview with ET Online about her blood donation campaign for American Red Cross, the Scream legend was asked if she's completely done with her portrayal of the character, to which she responded, "I'm not just done with the chapter. I care about these movies. If they were to come to me with an amount that felt in keeping with the value that I bring to them, I would certainly consider it. I care about these new directors [Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett]. They did such a great job on the last one, and I wish them luck."

In the same conversation, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the inconsistencies women face as opposed to men in the industry by noting, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Though it seems like a shocking move not to share the wealth with Campbell, here's hoping for another Sidney appearance in Scream 7!