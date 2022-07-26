Scream Star Discusses the Departure of the Original Scream Queen

The 2022 iteration of Scream (often referred to by fans as Scream 5) was toted as a modern reinvention of the slasher genre with heavy respect to the one and only Wes Craven, but its upcoming sequel might take things in a different (and bloodier) direction without their former leading lady.

After making its first return in over a decade, the 2022 film brought back the fan-favorite trio of Sidney, Dewey, and Gale along with a new cast which (on a solid budget of $24 million) managed to rake in over $140 million worldwide – showing that the slasher franchise still has plenty of blood pumping after 25 years. Because of the positive reception from moviegoers and critics, the sixth installment became a must-have horror event, bringing back several key players in the Ghostface killings for another chapter outside of Woodsboro. However, for the first time in the franchise, Neve Campbell's Sidney is choosing to sit this one out.

During an interview with US Magazine, Melissa Barrera, who plays next-gen powerhouse lead Sam Carpenter (or Sam Loomis) in the new film, suggested that there's going to be a change of pace, but we'll still feel Sidney's presence in the movie. The actor shared, "It's hard thinking that we're making a movie without her. We can't get too hung up on that. Because we gotta make another movie." She added, "Of course, Sidney is present; her essence is present in the movie. You can't just ignore that."

In the same interview, she notes that the entire cast understood the decision, sharing that they were "Heartbroken [about her choice]. But we totally understand and respect her decision, and hopefully, if we get to make another one, we can have her back."

If Scream 6 is setting itself up to be the smash-hit of survivors we're anticipating, perhaps a Sidney return in Scream 7 is the way to go!