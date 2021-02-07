New Adventures Of Pippi Longstocking Coming To Blu-ray This Month

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking is coming to Blu-ray. The 1988 film has been a kid's favorite and cult classic for years, and this edition will hit blu-ray for the first time. I know two people in Stars Hollow who will be pretty excited, at least. Sadly, this release comes with basically nothing as far special features are concerned. It also seems that there is no new remaster or audio mix coming either. All that is on the disc is the films trailer. The film stars Tami Erin, David Seaman, Cory Crow, Eileen Brennan, and Dennis Dugan. You can see the cover for the release below.

New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking Synopsis

"After her father's ship is carried off by a sudden storm, the spunky Pippi Longstocking is stranded with her horse, Alfonso, and monkey, Mr. Nilsson, and takes up residence in the old family home, which is thought by neighborhood children to be haunted. Soon, two children, Tommy and Annika, venture into the house only to meet up with Pippi. The three soon become friends and get into various adventures together, including cleaning the floor with scrubbing shoes, dodging the "splunks", going down a river in barrels, and helping Pippi with the problem of having to go to a children's home. Older children will probably get the most out of this movie."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Original trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

I have loved this movie for basically my entire life, so to see Pippi Lockstocking to come out on Blu-ray now is pretty wild. I never, ever thought this would happen. I still get the theme song stuck in my head to this day. ….Pippi Longstocking is coming into your world… She's the one who's fun to be aroundddd…

This disc will release on February 23rd.