New Eternals Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Highlights the Main Cast

The first reactions to Eternals are out and about on the internet for the critics that got to attend the world premiere. Fair warning to those looking to remain spoiler-free; two critics from Variety decided to post massive spoilers on their Twitter accounts. The fallout from that, if there is going to be any, will be interesting. Do we think that Disney and Marvel are going to blacklist Variety? Of course not. Do we think that they won't get to attend premieres anymore? That seems more likely. Attending a premiere as a journalist is not a right; it is a massive privilege gifted to a select few. We won't be posting any spoilers for Eternals until, at the earliest, the weekend it comes out, and all of those spoilers will be clearly marked. Anyway, the reactions are out there, and they are looking pretty positive, with many saying this is unlike anything we've seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before. Marvel is still marketing the hell out of Eternals, and we got another behind-the-scenes featurette that introduces us to the main cast.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Introducing The Eternals" Featurette | Marvel Studios' Eternals (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sNEx1xXSIY&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.