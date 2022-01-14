New Poster and Images From Pixar's Turning Red

The other day we got some rather sad news that yet another Pixar movie would be skipping the theaters and going straight to Disney+. It really is a shame that one of the best studios making animated movies right now is the one that Disney keeps kicking to streaming. Then again, Encanto didn't seem to make any real impact on audiences until it made the jump to Disney+. So perhaps the hesitation at the box office makes sense; it's just a shame that Pixar seems to be one that is getting consistently hit with it. With the jump from theatrical to Disney+, they released a new poster for Turning Red and four new images that really hammer home how insanely terrible and awkward being thirteen is even when you aren't a person that transforms into a giant red panda.

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.