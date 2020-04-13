New Wonder Woman 1984 Images Debut Online

Wonder Woman 1984 was recently delayed until August 14th. Originally planned to release in June, the film moved out of the date after the mass theaters closures were happening around the world. That doesn't stop the press that was supposed to come out though, as two new images from Wonder Woman 1984 hit the web today. Empire has a massive cover story for the film releasing at the end of the month, and the new pics are part of the tease. In the first image, shows Diana in her gold-plated armor, everyone went crazy for in the trailer. The second features Wonder Woman in the embrace of the returning Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in Washington. Mum is still the word on how exactly he comes back, and we will more than likely have to wait for the release of the film to see how that plays out.

Wonder Woman 1984 is Diana Evolved

Gal Gadot explains that while that first film was Diana becoming a hero, 1984 will be something new. "The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman," Gadot tells Empire in the upcoming new issue. "She was very naive and she didn't understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that's not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She's much more mature and very wise. However, she's very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she's guarded. And then something crazy happens."

Everyone Wanted Pine Back

The cast and creatives behind the new film are super excited to have Chris Pine back. "Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success," says Gadot. "And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and [co-writer] Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back." Will it make any sense? Probably not, but I am guessing a swerve in this film for sure. Wonder Woman 1984 releases on August 14th, at least for now.