Next Goal Wins: Thomas Gets An American Samoan Welcome In A New Clip

Searchlight has released a new clip from Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, and we get to see Thomas [Michael Fassbender] get a warm American Samaon welcome.

We get a new Taika Waititi film next month when Next Goal Wins is released on November 17th. It's sort of his next film since Waititi actually filmed this before he filmed Thor: Love and Thunder, but sometimes things get weird, and this is how they play out. There have been some lukewarm festival reactions so far, but festivals often aren't kind to films that are just pretty good. Initial reactions at festivals tend to swing in one extreme or the other, so we'll have to see how this one plays out once more press members get the chance to see it. Searchlight released a new clip, and we see Thomas [Michael Fassbender] get a "warm American Samaon welcome" as he arrives on the island.

Next Goal Wins: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Directed by Academy Award® Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and based on a true story, NEXT GOAL WINS follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamously known for their brutal 31-0 loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy. It will be released on November 17th.

Searchlight Pictures presents, In Association with TSG Entertainment, NEXT GOAL WINS starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Chris Alosio, Semu Filipo, Ioane Goodhue, Lehi Falepapalangi, Hio Pelesasa, with Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. Directed by Taika Waititi and penned by Waititi and Iain Morris, the film is produced by Jonathan Cavendish p.g.a., Garrett Basch p.g.a., Taika Waititi p.g.a., Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison. Executive Producers are Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, Kathryn Dean, and Josh McLaglen. Rounding out the team are director of photography Lachlan Milne, ACS, production designer Ra Vincent, editors Nicholas Monsour, Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Tom Eagles, ACE, and Nat Sanders, ACE, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, composer Michael Giacchino, and with casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, and Michelle Wade Byrd, CSA.

