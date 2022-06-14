Nico Santos Joins the Cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to be the first Marvel movie out of the gate going into Phase 4. Then a bunch of internet weirdos decided that they wanted to get James Gunn fired, and the film was put on the backburner indefinitely. This led to Warner Bros. hiring Gunn for The Suicide Squad and Disney eventually bringing Gunn back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We didn't hear much for a long time, but at the end of 2021, we got some casting confirmations, and in November 2021, Gunn confirmed that production had finally started. Gunn confirmed that production had ended in early May, but that doesn't mean that the casting announcements have stopped. Daniela Melchior and Maria Bakalova have both joined the cast recently, and now Deadline is reporting that Crazy Rich Asians and Superstore star Nico Santos has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

It's unclear who Santos will be playing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but we know that this movie will be all about saying goodbye to this version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He said as much back in January when they were right in the middle of production for this movie.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn said. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be."

So it really isn't surprising that we're seeing a bunch of new names being added to the cast in unknown roles. We don't know what this section of the Marvel universe will look like post-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The characters aren't going anywhere in the popular culture, though; not with Mission: Breakout in Disneyland and Cosmic Rewind open in Epcot, plus the Christmas special on the horizon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior, Maria Bakalova, and Will Poulter, opens in theaters May 5th, 2023.