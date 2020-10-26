Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Nightmare Before Christmas

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie, TV, and gaming soundtracks. This week, something that is sure to sell out almost instantly: Danny Elfman's Nightmare Before Christmas score, with jacket art by none other than Tim Burton. Remastered for vinyl release on two 180 gram colored discs, it is limited to only 5000 copies. Check it out below.

Mondo Nightmare Before Christmas Vinyl Details

"Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the soundtrack to one of the greatest musicals of the last 30 years, Tim Burton's THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, masterfully created by Tim Burton and impeccably scored by Danny Elfman. A soundtrack for the ages, these songs and stories are indelibly burnt into pop culture and continue to inspire awe and wonder some 27 years after its initial release in theaters.

Our special edition of this beloved soundtrack has been remastered especially for vinyl by James Plotkin and features stunning artwork by none other than Tim Burton himself. Pressed across two beautiful 180g colored vinyl records inspired by both Jack Skellington and Sally, this is one stocking filler you do not want to miss out on this holiday season. This limited edition vinyl pressing is housed in a jacket featuring artwork by Tim Burton, and pressed on 2x 180 Gram colored vinyl; Disc 1 is Jack Stripes, and Disc 2 is Sally Swirl."

Well, for those of us who collect these every week, good luck. After how quickly last week's Dashboard Confessional releases went, there is no way this last more than 5 minutes. Mondo's Nightmare Before Christmas vinyl pressing goes on sale this Wednesday at Noon EST on their site, The Drop.