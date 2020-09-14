No Time to Die Introduces James Bond Villain Rami Malek's Safin

The latest featurette from MGM on No Time to Die introduces the latest James Bond (Daniel Craig) villain Safin played by Rami Malek. The clip begins with 007 asking his girlfriend and co-worker Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) about Safin and what he wants. She responds, "Revenge." "What I really wanted in Safin is to make him unsettling," Malek said. "Thinking of himself as being heroic." The shot then cuts away to him shooting into a frozen lake in an arctic setting. It later goes back to Safin talking directly with Madeleine, "I'm going to kill the person you love the most." She responds somberly, "I already lost everyone I ever loved." The featurette goes to director and co-writer Cary Joji Fukunaga. "What he wants and what he's willing to do makes him a very frightening character both personally to Bond and at a global level," he said.

James Bond's Latest Rivalry

The clip goes a brief interaction between Safin and Bond. "We both eradicate people to make the world a better place," Safin said. "I just want to be a little tidier." Cutting away to a few action scenes, Malek ominously hypes the rivalry. "Safin is a formidable adversary," he said. "James Bond has to adapt to him." The featurette concludes with bare minimal lines from multiple characters revealing the atypical Bond plot of millions of lives at stake. No Time to Die is the fifth and final appearance by Craig and the 25th in the Bond franchise. The MGM film, co-written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. also stars Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright, and Ben Whishaw. No Time to Die slates to hit theaters on November 20. You can check the featurette below.