No Time to Die Latest Bond Trailer Reveals Key Characters, More Plot

MGM's latest trailer for No Time to Die cohesively pieces more of the plot together and reveals more of the characters including more about Paloma (Ana de Armas). The trailer begins with James Bond (Daniel Craig) dodging gunfire from a passing vehicle before jumping off a bridge to swing off a rope to the road below and hitting the wall to soften his landing to the ground. We're fed a little more info about how Madeline Swann's (Léa Seydoux) past is catching up to her. Another revelation is the captured Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) is acting the part of Hannibal Lecter to Agent 007's Clarice Starling remaining cryptic to what's going on with Madeline and her ties to Safin (Rami Malek).

The trailer pans to a series of action shots with a few scaling a skyscraper looking to infiltrate the building. Felix (Jeffrey Wright) tells Bond of a contact by the name of Paloma he should meet with who may be of some help who more than hold her own in a fight. We also meet with Nomi, a mysterious 00 agent who plays Coy with Bond on their brief interactions together. We get our usual quick cut of gun battles at various areas from urban settings, mountainous regions, an oil rig, and even over ice. We get a glimpse at some new gimmicks and gadgets like a plane that folds into a submarine. The trailer closes with an SUV flipping in a forest and lands on its roof with Bond shooting into the vehicle for good measure. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die is Craig's fifth and final outing as 007 and 25th film of the Bond franchise. He already reigns as the highest-grossing actor in the role and upon the film's theatrical run project for over the entire franchise's revenue. The film comes to theatres on November 20.