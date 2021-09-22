Nostalgic The Brave Little Toaster Production Cel Hits Auction

I know I'm not alone here: there are few films that 80s and 90s kids will find as nostalgic as The Brave Little Toaster. I remember rooting for Toaster and his band of appliances as they journeyed to find their master, a young boy named Rob. I remember the emotional Blanky, the most innocent and emotional of the lot, as the film's heart. Most of all, I remember the third act, which did the emotional and intense Toy Story 3 climax in a junkyard before even the first of the Toy Story films existed. Now, you can bid to own a The Brave Little Toaster production cel and drawing used in the making of this nostalgic fan-favorite film.

The Brave Little Toaster Production Cel and Animation Drawing Group of 2 (Hyperion Pictures, 1987).

"What a ride to the city of light!" Lampy and Radio, two iconic main characters from The Brave Little Toaster, embrace in this charming, hand-painted original production cel and animation drawing. This cel can be found at the 24:59 mark in the film, and it depicts an adorable moment between Lampy and Radio during the musical number "City of Light." The lovable group of appliances sings this song as they traverse lush scenery and rolling hills on their quest to find their missing "Master." The image of the pair fills a whopping 8" x 9.75" on a 12 field cel!

Heritage notes some specifics about the cel's condition. Both the cel and drawing are marked with "L131" on their lower right corner. The Brave Little Toaster cel is in good condition considering it was used in the production of the movie, with Heritage noting "slight handling and edge wear and minor debris." The drawing is noted to have some wear with small rips near the center of the image along with minor edge wear that you'd expect from handling.

Fans of The Brave Little Toaster or animation enthusiasts can head over to Heritage Auctions and bid to add this nostalgic production cel and drawing to their collection. Best of luck!