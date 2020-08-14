EXCLUSIVE: See The Poster & Stills From New Drama Obsidian Dolls

Bleeding Cool is proud to present the first look at stills and the first poster from the upcoming drama film Obsidian Dolls. The film is directed by Michael Carnick and stars Sammi Rotibi (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Django Unchained) and John Berchtold (The Look-See). The film will take a look at how Issac (Berchtold) and this young man's faith can help him find courage, strength, and compassion with the help of an Ethiopian Rabbi named Nate (Rotibi). You can see the first poster for the film and three stills as well from Obsidian Dolls down below.

Obsidian Dolls Sounds Like An Important Film

"On the eve of the Yom Kippur, an Ethiopian born rabbi, "Nate," is approached by a troubled young man, "Isaac," Isaac tells Nate that he wants to end his life, but before that, he wants Nate to recite the Mourner's Kaddish for him. What transpires will test the limits of faith, compassion, and humanity. Ultimately, Isaac's life is saved by the rabbi's counsel and the limitless strength of what it means to be a part of a loving community."

Director Michael Carnick had this to say about the film to Film Daily previously: "The film is based on a one-act play I wrote while in UC Riverside's MFA program. I'm sort of bored of all these big-budget explosion-fests, so I tried to pare the drama down to its core elements. Just two people in mainly one location. Keeping the audience's attention is such a claustrophobic environment is challenging, but I wanted the challenge."

This sounds like a pretty powerful film, and the one location aspect is an interesting one. Plus: it wasn't filmed on Zoom, so it has that going for it. The film will release in 2021.